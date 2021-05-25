fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.46
332.05
+ 0.14%
DIA
-0.75
344.71
-0.22%
SPY
-0.84
420.01
-0.2%
TLT
+ 1.28
136.90
+ 0.93%
GLD
+ 1.58
174.77
+ 0.9%

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line And Carnival Soar In A Mixed Day For The Market

byHenry Khederian
May 25, 2021 4:09 pm
Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line And Carnival Soar In A Mixed Day For The Market

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names. Here's how each of the major indices performed for the trading day:

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) also finished higher by 1.02% at $419.17.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.56% at $343.96.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 1.68% at $332.51.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) and Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) were the best performing names in the S&P 500 Tuesday.

Cruise line shares were trading higher amid cruise sector and reopening optimism. Norwegian Cruise Line on Monday also announced the resumption of Alaska cruises.

Meanwhile, Edison International (NYSE:EIX), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) and Baker Hughes Co (NYSE:BKR) were some of the most hammered names.

Elsewhere On The Street

GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) surged over 20% on Tuesday despite the general markets trading slightly lower. Since the epic short squeeze that took place in January, there has often been an inverse correlation between GameStop and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY)… Read More

It may be time to buy the stocks of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). All three are at critical junctures… Read More

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) announced more than 100 platform upgrades Monday in anticipation of “the biggest travel rebound in a century,” said Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky… Read More

