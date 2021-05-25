3 Hot Stocks At Critical Junctures

It may be time to buy the stocks of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

All three are at critical junctures.

Shares of Naked brands have reached the 50-cent level. The last two times this happened, they found support and rallied. There’s a chance it happens again.

Shares of Bank of America may be on the verge of a breakout. There has been resistance around the $42.75 level, but an ascending triangle pattern has formed on the chart. This has bullish implications, as it suggests the resistance will break and the stock will move higher.

In December, shares of Alibaba found support around the $211 level after a steep decline. A significant rebound followed.

Now shares have reached levels around $211 once again. There’s a chance they rebound.

