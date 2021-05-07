fbpx
Nike And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Higher To Close The Week

byHenry Khederian
May 7, 2021 5:00 pm
U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following worse-than-expected jobs data, which has led to investor speculation the Fed will continue stimulus activity.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished at an all-time closing high, trading higher by 0.69% at $347.88.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 0.81% at $334.20.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed at an all-time closing high, trading high by 0.73% at $422.12.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Leaders were predominantly from consumer staples and industrials: Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Meanwhile, the top laggards for the DIA were IBM (NYSE:IBM), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) and Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

