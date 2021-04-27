UPS Soars, Tesla Falls In A Mixed Day Of Trading For The Market

U.S. indices were trading flat but remained near all-time highs Tuesday as investors anticipate both big tech earnings reports and a looming Fed meeting Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:SPY) closed a touch lower by 0.02% at $417.52. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) also closed pretty much unchanged, lower by 0.01% at $339.83.

(NASDAQ:DIA) also closed pretty much unchanged, lower by 0.01% at $339.83. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 0.43% at $340.15.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Leaders for the SPY Tuesday were from the likes of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) and Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

UPS shares were trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) and 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) were among the biggest losers.

Tesla shares were trading lower following first-quarter earnings results. While the company beat estimates, CEO Elon Musk said the company experienced supply chain difficulties and faced issues getting parts… Read More

Elsewhere On The Street

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dominance dipped below 50% for the first time in nearly three years last week, Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer of CoinShares, said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."… Read More

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) shares were trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results. The lower sales caused General Electric to miss the analyst consensus estimate… Read More

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) is a story stock, and the story does not go away, co-host Dennis Dick said Tuesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep."… Read More