fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.21
337.21
+ 0.65%
DIA
-0.63
341.12
-0.19%
SPY
+ 0.78
416.03
+ 0.19%

What Does CoinShares' Meltem Demirors Think About Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin?

byAdam Eckert
April 26, 2021 4:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What Does CoinShares' Meltem Demirors Think About Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dominance dipped below 50% for the first time in nearly three years last week, Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer of CoinShares, said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Related Link: Bitcoin Crypto Market Dominance On Verge Of Slipping Below 50% As Dogecoin, Other Minor Alts Charge Ahead

A lot of the volatility in Bitcoin is caused by traders, Demirors told CNBC. 

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is the main cryptocurrency having an impact on Bitcoin dominance, she said. Investor sentiment surrounding Ethereum is changing, Demirors noted, adding that a lot of investors are rotating their Bitcoin gains into Ethereum. 

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has become extremely popular recently as the meme-based cryptocurrency surged to nearly $0.50 in recent weeks.

CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin noted that Dogecoin started as a joke and asked Demirors if the meme-based cryptocurrency has made a mockery of the cryptocurrency asset class. 

Demirors responded Dogecoin doesn't invalidate anything else happening in the crypto space, the same way that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) doesn't invalidate the rest of the stock market.

Whether we like it or not, Dogecoin is here, she said, adding that "the people seem to like it."

Related Link: Doge Bounces Back From Post-4/20 Losses; What Lies Ahead For The Meme Coin

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 84.97% year-to-date. 

Ethereum is up 236.23% year-to-date.

Dogecoin is up 5,597.76% year-to-date.

(Image by TheDigitalArtist from Pixabay)

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Dogecoin Core Developer Sporklin, 'A True Shibe,' Dies Due To Cancer

Dogecoin (DOGE) core developer Sporklin died on Saturday after a hard-fought battle with cancer, the cryptocurrency’s co-creator Billy Marcus announced. Her death comes just a couple of days after April 20 was observed as "Doge Day." read more

Dogecoin Has No Fan In Novogratz But Here's Why Even The Bitcoin Bull Wouldn't Short It

Longtime cryptocurrency bull Mike Novogratz has cautioned against shorting Dogecoin (DOGE), citing retail investor interest in the meme cryptocurrency, CNBC reported Tuesday. read more

Dogecoin Market Cap Surpasses Ford And Kraft

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) — a meme cryptocurrency created as a joke — has a bigger market cap than Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). read more

One Meme To Rule Them All: Dogecoin Outpaces Cryptocurrency, WallStreetBets Communities On Reddit

Dogecoin (DOGE) has emerged as retail investors’ darling and is now the fastest-growing community on Reddit. What Happened: The r/dogecoin community added 152,928 subscribers over the last week and now has a total of almost 1.4 million subscribers, according to Subreddit Stats. read more