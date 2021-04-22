Tesla Hit As The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Fell Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices traded lower Thursday on reports President Biden will propose a capital gains tax for the wealthy of up to 43.4%, which is higher than the previous proposal of 39.5%.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 1.21% at $335.20.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 1.21% at $335.20. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed lower by 0.91% at $412.27.

(NASDAQ:SPY) closed lower by 0.91% at $412.27. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.93% at $338.12.

Gainers for the QQQ were few and far between: NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) and Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were among the only names positive for the day.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) were a few of the notable laggards for the QQQ.

Tesla shares were trading lower after U.S. senators voiced concern over possible emerging safety concerns related to Tesla products. Weakness is also due to an overall market dip.

Elsewhere On The Street

