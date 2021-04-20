The SPY, QQQ And DIA All Plunged Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices continued lower Tuesday amid weakness in tech stocks and potential profit-taking in financials and growth names.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished down 0.77% at $338:12. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed lower by 0.73% at $412.17. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) also finished lower by 0.73% at $336.41.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Many leaders for the DIA were from the likes of computer hardware and medical devices, with IBM (NYSE:IBM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

IBM shares were trading higher by 4% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) were among the most hammered names for the Dow Jones Tuesday.

Elsewhere On The Street

