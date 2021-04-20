fbpx
QQQ
-2.47
341.35
-0.73%
DIA
-2.66
343.52
-0.78%
SPY
-3.01
418.34
-0.72%

The SPY, QQQ And DIA All Plunged Today. Here's Why.

byHenry Khederian
April 20, 2021 4:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
The SPY, QQQ And DIA All Plunged Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices continued lower Tuesday amid weakness in tech stocks and potential profit-taking in financials and growth names. 

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished down 0.77% at $338:12. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed lower by 0.73% at $412.17. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) also finished lower by 0.73% at $336.41.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Many leaders for the DIA were from the likes of computer hardware and medical devices, with IBM (NYSE:IBM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

IBM shares were trading higher by 4% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) were among the most hammered names for the Dow Jones Tuesday.

Elsewhere On The Street

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has now received support from the candy bar world, with Snickers and Milky Way promoting the meme-centric cryptocurrency ahead of today, April 20, which some Dogecoin fans have declared as “Doge Day.”… Read More

Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE:BX) and Oprah Winfrey-backed Swedish vegan food and drinks maker Oatly Group AB on Monday filed for an initial public offering in the United States and said may consider adding a listing in Hong Kong over the next two years… Read More

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is approaching the important $137 level. This level has been resistance each time the stock has reached it since September. Stocks frequently trend lower after they hit resistance levels… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Fell Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices traded lower Monday amid weakness in tech stocks and potential profit-taking in financials. read more

Here's Why Sunrun, Apple And Amazon Are Moving

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends. Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Sunrun, Apple and Amazon. read more

What's Going On With Dogecoin, Bitcoin, IDEX Stock And UAL Stock?

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ran up nearly 80% in a 24-hour period and is trading above the psychologically important 10-cent mark. See also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chevron, GM, GE, Peloton And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, Google's parent and an automotive leader. read more