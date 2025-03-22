Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: February's 20 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro – Where Do Tesla, Palantir, Alibaba, Nvidia Rank?

Here’s a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending March 21:

Lululemon Athletica LULU: The apparel company saw strong interest from readers, which comes before the company's fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday March 27. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $3.57 billion, up from $3.21 billion in last year's fourth quarter. Lululemon has beaten revenue estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters. Analysts expect the company to report fourth-quarter earnings per share of $5.84, up from $5.29 in last year's fourth quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in nine of the last 10 quarters overall. Analysts have cut price targets ahead of the quarter and investors remain cautious on the Canadian company with concerns about tariffs. Analysts and investors will be watching the earnings report closely to see if there are comments on tariffs and also if the company's international sales continue to grow. International revenue was up 33% year-over-year in the third quarter.

GE Aerospace GE: The aerospace company saw shares trade higher on the week, helped possibly by some recent contract awards. GE Aerospace recently announced a US Air Force contract worth up to $5 billion for engines used on the F-15 and F-16 fighter jets. The company also recently announced plans to invest $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing facilities to strengthen production, which could signal increased orders and growth opportunities.

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR: The chipmaker saw strong interest during the week, which comes after the company hosted its analyst day and updated its guidance on Thursday. The company is guiding for first-quarter revenue to be in a range of $630 million to $640 million, up from a prior range of $610 million to $630 million. Analysts expect the company to post first-quarter revenue of $578.1 million. Analysts recently remained bullish on the company with Buy ratings maintained. Shares were down on the week with a sharp drop during the week, before moving back up on Thursday and Friday.

AppLovin Corporation APP: The advertising tech company was one of the top-performing stocks in 2024 and shares are up over 300% in the last year. Readers showed strong interest in the stock, which gained on the week and in recent weeks has posted gains after several short reports sent shares lower. Strong fourth-quarter results helped the stock in February before shares dropped from the short reports. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Hold rating on the stock recently. McTernan researched APP's expansion beyond mobile gaming ads into other industries like ecommerce, apparel, and furniture.

Howmet Aerospace HWM: The aerospace company returns to the Stock Whisper Index for the week. The company presented at a Bank of America conference where the CEO said they expect to see F-35 production static or increasing in the second half of the decade. The CEO also said they expect to see service volumes increase year-over-year over the next five to eight years. Howmet reported fourth-quarter financial results that topped analyst estimates in February and saw analysts raise their price targets on the stock.

Stay tuned for next week's report, and follow Benzinga Pro for all the latest headlines and top market-moving stories here.

Read the latest Stock Whisper Index reports here:

Read Next: