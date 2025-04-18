Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: March's 20 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro — Where Do Tesla, Nvidia, Apple, Applovin Stock Rank?

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending April 17:

Equinix Inc EQIX: The data center company saw strong interest from readers during the week. Citigroup recently maintained a Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $1,020 to $970. Mizuho also lowered the price target from $1,094 to $1,053 recently while maintaining an Outperform rating. All eyes are likely centered on the company's upcoming first-quarter earnings report on April 30. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $2.22 billion, up from $2.13 billion in last year's first quarter. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings per share of $9.09, up from $8.86 in last year's first quarter. The company has had recent mixed results beating earnings per share in three of the last four quarters, while missing revenue estimates in four straight quarters. The stock was up around 5% over the last five trading sessions, as shown on the Benzinga Pro chart below.

Prologics Inc PLD: The industrial and logistics REIT saw strong interest from readers during the week and rejoins the Stock Whisper Index. On April 16, the company reported earnings per share of $1.42 that beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.38, while revenue of $2.00 billion missed a Street consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. The company has had mixed recent results, beating earnings per share in fourth straight quarters, while missing revenue estimates from analysts in six straight quarters. Several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock recently. While the quarterly results showed growth, management commentary said that customers were being more cautious given "policy uncertainty." The company reiterated full-year guidance, but the commentary could be something to watch going forward.

Alamos Gold Inc AGI: Gold stocks continue to be hot with Benzinga readers with Alamos taking its turn on the Stock Whisper Index with gold at all-time highs. The stock recently got several price target increases from analysts including Scotiabank and RBC Capital. Investors are preparing for the company to report first-quarter financial results on April 30. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $357.2 million and earnings per share of 23 cents. The company has beaten revenue estimates from analysts in four straight quarters and seven of the last 10 quarters overall. On the earnings side, the company has beaten analyst estimates for EPS in seven of the last 10 quarters overall. Shares are up 98% over the last year and could have more upside from a strong earnings report and positive commentary on how the strong prices of gold are helping the company's future financials.

Boston Scientific Corp BSX: The medical devices company saw strong interest from readers during the week, which comes ahead of fourth-quarter financial results. The company also received an analyst upgrade from Hold to Buy from Needham with a new price target of $113. Boston Scientific is set to report first-quarter financial results on April 23. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $4.57 billion, up from $3.86 billion in last year's first quarter. The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates in more than 10 straight quarters. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of 67 cents, up from 56 cents per share in last year's first quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight straight quarters. There are some concerns about how tariffs could impact medical devices, but Boston Scientific has remained a strong performer in the sector. The company said 2024 was one of the best years in its history. Investors will be looking for a strong first quarter and positive commentary to kick things off in 2025.

American Express Co AXP: The credit card company reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday with earnings per share of $3.64 beating an analyst estimate of $3.47 and revenue of $16.97 billion beating an analyst estimate of $16.94 billion. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters and for earnings per share in four of the last five quarters. In the earnings results, the company reported strong Card Member spending and higher net interest income. The company said it is seeing steady spending and credit trends despite the macroeconomic concerns. Bank of America recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy given it high-quality customer base that could keep credit losses in check. During uncertain times, credit card spending could increase and American Express remains a stock to watch with the stock up around 16% over the last year.

Stay tuned for next week’s report, and follow Benzinga Pro for all the latest headlines and top market-moving stories here.

Read the latest Stock Whisper Index reports here:

Read Next: