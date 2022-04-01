Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 1, 2022: GameStop, Nvidia, AMC Entertainment And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

GameStop Corp GME shares were trading 14.95% higher during Friday’s premarket session as the company filed an 8K Thursday outlining a proposed 3-to-1 stock split.

Nvidia Corporation NVDA recently made the Time Magazine 100 most influential companies list in the titan's category, hailed for “powering tech’s evolution.” Shares are unaffected by the news.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares were trading 3.37% higher during Friday’s premarket session, trading in sympathy with GameStop on the news of the proposed stock split.

Tesla Inc TSLA shares were trading 0.59% higher during Friday’s premarket session as Bloomberg reports that Tesla reported record global vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2022.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares were trading 7.54% higher in Friday’s premarket session were trading higher Friday morning following reports indicating Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of most of the companies listed on American exchanges.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE PLTR) announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technolgy Corp. to offer U.S. Government customers the ability to take advantage of specific applications within Palantir’s offerings that produce outcomes aligned to specific use cases and goals.

Apple Inc AAPL: an unconfirmed report tweeted by AppleInsider shows the tech company may be entering a collaboration with LG Display on the development of a foldable iPad and MacBook that would use ultra-thin glass.

Tilray Inc TLRY: marijuana stocks hang in the balance as investor interest falls on the prospect of marijuana legalization at the federal level.

Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY announced that it will release its fourth-quarter earnings report before the opening bell on April 13.