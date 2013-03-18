Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade ZIP stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
3/15/13
Oppenheimer
Terminates
1/03/13
MKM Partners
Upgrades
Sell
Neutral
12.3
1/03/13
Oppenheimer
Terminates
Perform
Headlines
Press Releases
UPDATE: Oppenheimer Terminates Coverage on Zipcar Following Acquisition by Avis Budget Group
Dwight Einhorn
Mon, 18 Mar 2013 08:19:28 -0400
Oppenheimer Suspends Coverage on Zipcar, Inc.
Juan Lopez
Fri, 15 Mar 2013 16:38:02 -0400
Goldman Sachs Reiterates Neutral Rating, $11.50 PT on Zipcar on Updated Estimates
Dwight Einhorn
Fri, 15 Feb 2013 15:42:31 -0400
Zipcar, Inc. Reports Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.34; Revenue of $70.70M vs $69.93M Est
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 15 Feb 2013 09:03:56 -0400
2013: Year of the Mega Deal
Matthew Kanterman
Fri, 15 Feb 2013 08:22:56 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2013
Monica Gerson
Fri, 15 Feb 2013 05:21:48 -0400
OFT Offers Comment on Avis Purchase of Zipcar
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 28 Jan 2013 11:04:21 -0400
Stephen Case Showing 19.6% Stake in Zipcar
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 04 Jan 2013 15:50:47 -0400
MKM Partners Upgrades Zipcar, Inc. to Neutral, Raises PT to $12.25
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 03 Jan 2013 12:05:27 -0400
Oppenheimer Suspends Perform Rating on Zipcar, Inc., Removes $10.00 PT
Juan Lopez
Thu, 03 Jan 2013 09:54:40 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Avis Budget Group's Pending Acquisition of Zipcar Receives U.K. Antitrust Clearance
Globe Newswire
Mar 08, 2013
Avis Budget Group Completes Financing for Its Pending Acquisition of Zipcar
Globe Newswire
Mar 08, 2013
Zipcar Stockholders Approve Acquisition of Zipcar by Avis Budget Group
Globe Newswire
Mar 07, 2013
Brian Harrington Named Zipcar EVP/Chief Marketing Officer
Newswire
Mar 04, 2013
Zipcar Survey Reveals Millennials are More Dependent On Mobile Phones Than Cars
Newswire
Feb 28, 2013
Zipcar Launches Honda Fit EVs into Portland Fleet
Newswire
Feb 26, 2013
Zipcar Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Results
Globe Newswire
Feb 15, 2013
Zipcar Supports Government Transportation Programs Across State, City and County in Illinois
Newswire
Feb 14, 2013
Avis Budget Group's Pending Acquisition of Zipcar Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance
Globe Newswire
Feb 12, 2013
Federman & Sherwood Investigates Zipcar, Inc. for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty
Business Wire
Jan 09, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
FBN's Exclusive Look Behind-the-Scenes at Greylock Partners
Fox Business
Sep 10, 2014
WEEKLY CFO SELLS HIGHLIGHT: AMP, SBH, BLOX, ZIP, CAM
GuruFocus
Mar 17, 2013
Zipcar Inc (ZIP) CFO Edward G Goldfinger sells 70,163 Shares
GuruFocus
Mar 13, 2013
Zipcar Inc (ZIP) Chairman of the Board & CEO Scott W. Griffith sells 25,580 Shares
GuruFocus
Mar 13, 2013
Avis to Close Zipcar Deal This Week - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Mar 11, 2013
IBD 50: Hertz Motors Over Views On Dollar Thrifty Buy
Investor's Business Daily
Feb 25, 2013
Hertz And Avis Enter 2013 In Growth-Stock Mode
Investor's Business Daily
Feb 20, 2013
Zipcar EPS, sales tops views
Investor's Business Daily
Feb 15, 2013
Zipcar 4Q Net Triples as Membership Grows
webmaster
Feb 15, 2013
Avis Budget's 4Q Loss Narrowed - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Feb 14, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2012
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2013-02-15
Rev:
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products