ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$227.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$227.3M
Earnings History
ZipRecruiter Questions & Answers
When is ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) reporting earnings?
ZipRecruiter (ZIP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.55, which missed the estimate of $-0.22.
What were ZipRecruiter’s (NYSE:ZIP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $183M, which beat the estimate of $160.4M.
