5 Stocks In The Spotlight: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing lower during the session after data showed a dip in consumer confidence alongside mounting inflation concerns. However, broad market index recorded gains last week.

The Dow jumped 1.74%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.94% and 0.81%, respectively during the week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Maintained an Outperform rating on Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL and cut the price target from $175 to $165 on Aug. 12.

: Maintained an Outperform rating on and cut the price target from $175 to $165 on Aug. 12. Recent News: The company will announce its third quarter results after the market close on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Analyst: John Todaro

Analyst Firm : Needham

: Needham Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on eToro Group Ltd. ETOR and cut the price target from $80 to $76 on Aug. 13.

: Maintained a Buy rating on and cut the price target from $80 to $76 on Aug. 13. Recent News: On Aug. 12, eToro Group reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Analyst: Doug Anmuth

Analyst Firm: JP Morgan

JP Morgan Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained a Neutral rating on ZipRecruiter, Inc . ZIP and cut the price target from $7 to $5 on Aug. 12.

Maintained a Neutral rating on . and cut the price target from $7 to $5 on Aug. 12. Recent News: On Aug. 11, ZipRecruiter reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Analyst: Ruben Roy

Analyst Firm: Stifel

Stifel Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Coherent Corp. COHR and raised the price target from $100 to $118 on Aug. 14.

Maintained a Buy rating on and raised the price target from $100 to $118 on Aug. 14. Recent News: On Aug. 13, Coherent announced the sale of its aerospace and defense business for $400 million and released its fourth-quarter results.

Analyst: Peter Arment

Analyst Firm : Baird

: Baird Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained an Outperform rating on Mercury Systems, Inc . MRCY and increased the price target from $58 to $70 on Aug. 12.

: Maintained an Outperform rating on . and increased the price target from $58 to $70 on Aug. 12. Recent News: On Aug. 11, Mercury Systems reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

