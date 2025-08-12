Micron To Rally More Than 49%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs cut ZipRecruiter, Inc. ZIP price target from $7 to $5. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Neutral rating. ZipRecruiter shares closed at $3.48 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho slashed the price target for Nomad Foods Limited NOMD from $23 to $20. Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner maintained an Outperform rating. Nomad Foods shares closed at $15.35 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Roth Capital raised Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP price target from $1.25 to $1.8. Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin maintained a Neutral rating. Ballard Power shares closed at $1.7950 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research increased the price target for Enbridge Inc. ENB from $50 to $54. Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky maintained a Buy rating. Enbridge shares closed at $47.49 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie raised the price target for Block, Inc. XYZ from $50 to $67. Macquarie analyst Paul Golding maintained a Neutral rating. Block shares closed at $73.03 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Micron Technology, Inc. MU price target from $165 to $185. JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained an Overweight rating. Micron shares settled at $123.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG cut Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS price target from $65 to $60. BTIG analyst Mark Massaro maintained a Buy rating. Exact Sciences shares closed at $40.91 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS cut Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW price target from $200 to $185. UBS analyst Roger Boyd maintained a Neutral rating. Palo Alto shares closed at $168.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted the price target for SmartRent, Inc. SMRT from $1.3 to $1.45. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Ryan Tomasello maintained a Market Perform rating. SmartRent shares settled at $1.25 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital cut PubMatic, Inc. PUBM price target from $14 to $11. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Swanson maintained an Outperform rating. PubMatic shares closed at $10.57 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
