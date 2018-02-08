Market Overview

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
3/14/17B. RileyReinstatesBuy49.3
2/05/16B. RileyMaintainsBuy38.3
10/28/15B. RileyInitiates Coverage onBuy42.5

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.3 -0.26 0.04
Rev: 266.85M 277.29M 10.44M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-26
Rev:

Yield
0.77%
Ex-Date
Mar 15, 2018
Payment
0.1
Pay-Date
Apr 2, 2018

Company Profile

Viad Corp is a United-States-based company that operates through two business groups, namely the Marketing & Events Group and the Travel & Recreation Group. The Marketing & Events Group, which controls Global Experience Specialists, Inc. and affiliates, provides a complete range of live event services, which include official show services, audio-visual services, design services and others. This group's clients include event holders and brand marketers. The Travel & Recreation Group leverages its hotels, lodges, recreational attractions and transportation services to provide experiential travel services. The Marketing & Events Group accounts for majority of the company's revenue. The United States and Canada jointly account for over half of the company's sales.
