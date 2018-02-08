Read More

Viad Corp is a United-States-based company that operates through two business groups, namely the Marketing & Events Group and the Travel & Recreation Group. The Marketing & Events Group, which controls Global Experience Specialists, Inc. and affiliates, provides a complete range of live event services, which include official show services, audio-visual services, design services and others. This group's clients include event holders and brand marketers. The Travel & Recreation Group leverages its hotels, lodges, recreational attractions and transportation services to provide experiential travel services. The Marketing & Events Group accounts for majority of the company's revenue. The United States and Canada jointly account for over half of the company's sales.