Vistra Energy Corp operates an integrated power business in Texas. The company through its subsidiaries is in electricity market activities including power generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management and retail sales of electricity to end users. It has Wholesale generation and Retail electricity segments. Wholesale generation segment consists electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production and logistics management. Retail electricity segment covers retail sales of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.