Vistra (NYSE:VST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Vistra (NYSE:VST) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vistra posted an EPS of $-0.72.
Revenue was down $82.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vistra's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.60
|0.99
|0.68
|-1.93
|EPS Actual
|1.45
|0.01
|0.15
|-4.21
|Revenue Estimate
|6.01B
|5.02B
|3.67B
|1.90B
|Revenue Actual
|3.31B
|2.99B
|2.56B
|3.21B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vistra using advanced sorting and filters.
Vistra Questions & Answers
Vistra (VST) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.71, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $765M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.