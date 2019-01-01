Vistra (NYSE:VST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Vistra (NYSE:VST) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vistra posted an EPS of $-0.72.

Revenue was down $82.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vistra's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.60 0.99 0.68 -1.93 EPS Actual 1.45 0.01 0.15 -4.21 Revenue Estimate 6.01B 5.02B 3.67B 1.90B Revenue Actual 3.31B 2.99B 2.56B 3.21B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.