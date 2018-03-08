Market Overview

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
3/08/18Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy5.5
1/18/18GuggenheimDowngradesBuyNeutral0.0
9/27/17GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnBuy5.0

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.32 -0.43 -0.11
Rev: 66.88M 66.78M -100.00K
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-08
Rev:

Vivint Solar Inc formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc.) was incorporated as a Delaware corporation on August 12, 2011. The Company offers solar energy to residential customers through long-term customer contracts, such as power purchase agreements and solar energy system leases. The Company enters into these long-term customer contracts through a sales organization that uses a direct-to-home sales model. The Company has aligned its operations as two reporting segments: Residential and C&I. The Company's competitors are the traditional utilities that supply electricity to its potential customers.
