Read More

Vivint Solar Inc formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc.) was incorporated as a Delaware corporation on August 12, 2011. The Company offers solar energy to residential customers through long-term customer contracts, such as power purchase agreements and solar energy system leases. The Company enters into these long-term customer contracts through a sales organization that uses a direct-to-home sales model. The Company has aligned its operations as two reporting segments: Residential and C&I. The Company's competitors are the traditional utilities that supply electricity to its potential customers.