Voya Financial is an investment and insurance company focused on providing retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. The company's strategy heavily relies on client education regarding the importance of preparing for retirement. It operates its business through two principal lines: retirement and investment solutions, and insurance solutions. It tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. The vast majority of the company's revenue is derived from the insurance premiums it collects, followed by net interest income and investment gains. Its retail clients are offered life insurance, IRAs, and annuity products, while its institutional clients are offered full-service retirement and employee benefit plans.