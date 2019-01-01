Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$1.470
Quarterly Revenue
$1.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.5B
Earnings History
Voya Financial Questions & Answers
When is Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) reporting earnings?
Voya Financial (VOYA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.85.
What were Voya Financial’s (NYSE:VOYA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $203.3M, which missed the estimate of $318.6M.
