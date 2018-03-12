Read More

VolitionRX Ltd is a US-based multi-national life sciences company. It is engaged in developing easy to use blood-based tests to accurately diagnose a range of cancers. The development pipeline includes assays to be used for symptomatic patients or asymptomatic populations. The company has developed nearly 30blood-based assays to detect specific biomarkers. It also develops Nucleosomics tests for several major cancers including CRC, pancreatic, lung and aggressive prostate. In addition, the company engages in the process of developing HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to help decide the appropriate therapy.