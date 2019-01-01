VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VolitionRX
VolitionRX Questions & Answers
The latest price target for VolitionRX (AMEX: VNRX) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting VNRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 257.53% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VolitionRX (AMEX: VNRX) was provided by Aegis Capital, and VolitionRX maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VolitionRX, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VolitionRX was filed on November 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VolitionRX (VNRX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $9.00. The current price VolitionRX (VNRX) is trading at is $2.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
