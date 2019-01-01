VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VolitionRX missed estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $88.68 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VolitionRX's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.11 0.12 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.13 -0.10 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 10.00K 140.00K 100.00K 10.00K Revenue Actual 14.24K 25.48K 24.78K 25.53K

