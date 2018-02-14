Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Real Estate
Industry:
REIT - Diversified
68.36
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
68.36
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
65.16 - 89.801849
50 Day Moving Avg.
72.27
PE Ratio
74.835165
Shares Outstanding
189.29M
Market Cap
12.94B
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
1/22/18
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
Upgrades
Hold
Buy
0.0
12/15/17
JP Morgan
Downgrades
Overweight
Neutral
0.0
12/04/17
Evercore ISI Group
Downgrades
Outperform
In-Line
0.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Companies That Earlier Made New 52-Wk Highs Include Coty, S&P Global, and Estee Lauder; Those That Made New 52-Wk Lows Include Regeneron Pharma, Vornado Realty, Federal Realty Investment, and Allergan
Hal Lindon
Wed, 14 Feb 2018 13:52:27 -0400
Vornado Realty Trust Reports Q4 Adj. EPS $0.34 vs $0.30 Est., Adj. FFO $0.98 vs $1.02 In Same Qtr. Last Year
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 12 Feb 2018 19:04:53 -0400
Vornado Realty Trust Shares Off The Lows; After Making New 52 Week Low Of $65.50 Now At $67.53 Down 0.24%
Hal Lindon
Mon, 12 Feb 2018 15:30:44 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2018
Lisa Levin
Mon, 12 Feb 2018 05:44:04 -0400
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Upgrades Vornado Realty Trust to Buy
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 22 Jan 2018 09:52:09 -0400
Vornado Annuonces Some Prelim. Q4 Items, Sees $1M Net Loss From Other Items, Other Expenses Resulting In $0.20 Reduction In Income, $0.18 Reduction In FFO
Hal Lindon
Thu, 18 Jan 2018 17:42:49 -0400
JP Morgan Downgrades Vornado Realty Trust to Neutral
Eddie Staley
Fri, 15 Dec 2017 09:08:09 -0400
Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Vornado Realty Trust to In-Line
Eddie Staley
Mon, 04 Dec 2017 10:08:10 -0400
Vornado Realty Trust Reports Q3 AFFO/Share $0.99, EPS $0.36 May Not Compare To $0.09 Est., Sales $528.755M vs $532.59M Est.
Hal Lindon
Mon, 30 Oct 2017 17:35:26 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 10, 2017
Lisa Levin
Tue, 10 Oct 2017 09:16:19 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Vornado Realty Trust to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Feb 13, 2018
Vornado Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Feb 12, 2018
Alexander's Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call
Globe Newswire
Jan 29, 2018
Vornado Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
Globe Newswire
Jan 29, 2018
Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Jan 18, 2018
Vornado Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Shares
Globe Newswire
Jan 17, 2018
Vornado Declares an Increased Quarterly Common Dividend of $.63 per Share, a New Indicated Annual Rate of $2.52
Globe Newswire
Jan 17, 2018
Vornado Completes $100 Million Refinancing of 33–00 Northern Boulevard Realizing $37.2 Million of Net Proceeds
Globe Newswire
Jan 11, 2018
JBG SMITH Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.225 Per Share
Business Wire
Dec 18, 2017
Vornado Announces Public Offering of $450 Million 3.5% 7-Year Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 and Calls for Redemption its $450 Million 2.5% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2019 and Calls for Redemption the Remaining $120 Million of its 6.625% Series I Cumulat
Globe Newswire
Dec 13, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
NYC office market is overvalued - Green Street Advisors
Seeking Alpha
19 hours ago
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Vornado (VNO) Stock Now
Zacks
20 hours ago
Stocks That Fell to '-Year Lows in the Week of March —
GuruFocus
Mar 03, 2018
Vornado plans $0.11/share charge for additional taxes levied
Seeking Alpha
Mar 02, 2018
Valuation Dashboard: Financials And Real Estate - Update
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2018
Real Estate Bounces Back Amid Brutal Start To 2018
Seeking Alpha
Feb 16, 2018
Vornado Realty Trust's (VNO) CEO Steven Roth on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 13, 2018
Vornado Realty (VNO) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
Zacks
Feb 13, 2018
Vornado reports full year earnings after spin-off of DC segment
Seeking Alpha
Feb 12, 2018
Vornado Realty Trust beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 12, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-02-12
Rev:
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-04-30
Rev:
Company Profile
Read More
Vornado owns and has ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.
Visit company website
