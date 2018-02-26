Read More

Vince Holding Corp is an US-based fashion brand which engaged in delivering luxury essentials like women's and men's apparel, women's and men's footwear and handbags. Its offers women's collections of luxurious cashmere sweaters and silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denim, pants, tanks and t-shirts, and a growing assortment of outerwear. It focuses on developing an elevated collection of Vince apparel and accessories to serve the luxurious need of the customer. The company manages its business in two segments; Wholesale and Direct-to-consumer. It operates its e-commerce business through its website. The company markets its products through nearly 2500 distribution points across 35 countries.