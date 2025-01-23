US Stocks Mixed; GE Aerospace Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 50 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.15% to 44,221.41 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 19,917.03. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 6,078.07.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares surged by 0.7% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, information technology shares fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

GE Aerospace GE reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted revenue growth of 16% year-over-year to $9.879 billion and GAAP revenue of $10.812 billion. The analyst consensus was $9.604 billion. Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $1.32 (+103% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $1.04.

Equities Trading UP



Diginex Limited DGNX shares shot up 125% to $16.90. Diginex announced the pricing of $9.225 million initial public offering of 2.25 million shares at a price of $4.10 per share.

shares shot up 125% to $16.90. Diginex announced the pricing of $9.225 million initial public offering of 2.25 million shares at a price of $4.10 per share. Shares of Vince Holding Corp. VNCE got a boost, surging 81% to $4.2608 after the company announced P180 is acquiring a majority stake in the company.

got a boost, surging 81% to $4.2608 after the company announced P180 is acquiring a majority stake in the company. N2OFF, Inc. NITO shares were also up, gaining 43% to $1.15. N2OFF and Solterra announced a 1-year renewable energy partnership in Albania for solar and battery projects.

Equities Trading DOWN

Icon Energy Corp. ICON shares dropped 66% to $0.4498 after the company announced a $12 million public offering

shares dropped 66% to $0.4498 after the company announced a $12 million public offering Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL were down 39% to $5.67 after the company announced a $90 million public offering.

were down 39% to $5.67 after the company announced a $90 million public offering. Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. JUNS was down, falling 31% to $2.46.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $75.45 while gold traded down 0.9% at $2,746.40.

Silver traded down 2.6% to $30.590 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.7% to $4.2710.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.2% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.4%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.2%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.79%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.51%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.40% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.15%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims increased by 6,000 from the previous week to 223,000 in the week ending Jan. 18, compared to market estimates of 220,000.

