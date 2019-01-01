Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vince Holding
Vince Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) was reported by B. Riley Securities on September 2, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VNCE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Vince Holding maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vince Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vince Holding was filed on September 2, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 2, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vince Holding (VNCE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Vince Holding (VNCE) is trading at is $7.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.