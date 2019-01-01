Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
$-0.230
Quarterly Revenue
$99M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$99M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vince Holding using advanced sorting and filters.
Vince Holding Questions & Answers
When is Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) reporting earnings?
Vince Holding (VNCE) is scheduled to report earnings on June 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.90, which missed the estimate of $-0.60.
What were Vince Holding’s (NYSE:VNCE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $58M, which missed the estimate of $59.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.