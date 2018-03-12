Benzinga Pro
googlecse
Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc.
OREX
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Healthcare
Industry:
Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
0.3301
-1.07 (-76.42%)
After Hours 0.33
(%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
1.4
Price Open
0.4001
Volume
8,052,338
Day's Range
0.31 - 0.4499
52 Wk Range
0.79 - 4.67
50 Day Moving Avg.
1.12
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
15.23M
Market Cap
5.03M
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
3/16/16
JMP Securities
Downgrades
Market Outperform
Market Perform
2/29/16
JP Morgan
Downgrades
Overweight
Neutral
2/29/16
RBC Capital
Downgrades
Outperform
Sector Perform
1.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: BlueLinx Surges On Cedar Creek Acquisition; Anthera Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge
Lisa Levin
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 14:33:22 -0400
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 12:58:33 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Turns Negative; United Community Bancorp Shares Spike Higher
Lisa Levin
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 12:14:11 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Lumentum To Acquire Oclaro For $9.99/Share
Lisa Levin
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 10:12:43 -0400
Orexigen Shares Down 74.3% After Co. Announced It Would File Voluntary Petition Under Chapter 11 Of Bankruptcy Code, Plans For Near-Term Sale
Christina Jackson
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 09:38:00 -0400
Orexigen Therapeutics to File a Voluntary Petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code
Charles Gross
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 03:57:00 -0400
Nineteen77 Global Multi-Strategy Alpha Master Limited Reports 9.99% Stake In Orexigen Therapeutics
Eddie Staley
Mon, 12 Feb 2018 13:28:47 -0400
Orexigen Therapeutics Expects Annual Savings Associated With Reduction Of Sales Force Of ~$30M
Eddie Staley
Fri, 19 Jan 2018 10:34:54 -0400
Orexigen 8-K Shows ~2.135M Share Common Stock Offering Related To Exchange Offer For 2.75% Convertible Exchange Senior Notes Due 2020
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 01 Dec 2017 07:17:13 -0400
Orexigen Therapeutics Reports Q3 EPS $(1.35) vs $(2.13) Est., Sales $18.903M vs $24.2M Est.
Hal Lindon
Mon, 13 Nov 2017 17:02:47 -0400
Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. Plans For Near-term Sale Using Structured Process Through Chapter 11 Of U.S. Bankruptcy Code
PRNewswire
21 hours ago
Orexigen Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results
PRNewswire
Nov 13, 2017
Orexigen Therapeutics Announces Commercialization and Distributorship Agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany for Contrave in Latin America
PRNewswire
Nov 13, 2017
Orexigen Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Discuss Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 13, 2017
PRNewswire
Oct 31, 2017
Orexigen Announces Favorable Decision from U.S. District Court in Patent Litigation, Confirming Exclusivity for Contrave Through 2030
PRNewswire
Oct 13, 2017
Orexigen Therapeutics to Provide Business Update at the 2017 BIO Investor Forum
PRNewswire
Oct 12, 2017
Orexigen Therapeutics Launches Next Stage of a Dynamic Campaign to Educate Consumers About Contrave®
PRNewswire
Sep 26, 2017
Orexigen Therapeutics to Provide Business Update at the 2017 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2017
Orexigen Therapeutics to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PRNewswire
Aug 29, 2017
Orexigen Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results
PRNewswire
Aug 08, 2017
Partner Headlines
Midday Gainers / Losers (3/12/2018)
Seeking Alpha
9 hours ago
Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 am (3/12/2018)
Seeking Alpha
11 hours ago
Orexigen Therapeutics plans for near-term sale using structured process
Seeking Alpha
13 hours ago
Orexigen adds to up move, shares ahead 24%
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
Midday Gainers / Losers (2/22/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 am (2/22/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q4 2017 Update
Seeking Alpha
Feb 14, 2018
Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 am
Seeking Alpha
Jan 02, 2018
Orexigen (OREX) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Stock Up
Zacks
Nov 14, 2017
Orexigen's (OREX) Contrave Sales Improving on Promotions
Zacks
Sep 28, 2017
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-2.13
-1.35
0.78
Rev:
24.20M
18.90M
-5.30M
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-2.06
Expected
2018-03-27
Rev:
25.00M
Orexigen is an emerging pharmaceutical company, focusing on developing neuroscience drugs. The company screens older drugs seeking synergistic actions. The company's most advanced drug candidates target obesity.
