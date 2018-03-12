Market Overview

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
3/16/16JMP SecuritiesDowngradesMarket OutperformMarket Perform
2/29/16JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
2/29/16RBC CapitalDowngradesOutperformSector Perform1.0
Earnings View Earnings

Q3 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -2.13 -1.35 0.78
Rev: 24.20M 18.90M -5.30M
Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -2.06 Expected
2018-03-27
Rev: 25.00M

Company Profile

Orexigen is an emerging pharmaceutical company, focusing on developing neuroscience drugs. The company screens older drugs seeking synergistic actions. The company's most advanced drug candidates target obesity.
