Orexo AB develops pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the USA or via partners worldwide. The main market is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where the company commercializes its product Zubsolv for treatment of opioid use disorder. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.