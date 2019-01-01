QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/30.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
14.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
187.4M
Outstanding
Orex Minerals Inc is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company. It has a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper exploration projects on renowned mineral trends in Mexico and Canada. The company manages projects like Coneto, Sandra Escobar, and Jumping Josephine. It is in the process of exploring and evaluating its resource properties and has not yet determined whether any of its properties contain economically recoverable ore reserves.

Orex Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orex Minerals (ORMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orex Minerals (OTCQB: ORMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orex Minerals's (ORMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orex Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Orex Minerals (ORMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orex Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Orex Minerals (ORMNF)?

A

The stock price for Orex Minerals (OTCQB: ORMNF) is $0.075 last updated Today at 4:00:49 PM.

Q

Does Orex Minerals (ORMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orex Minerals.

Q

When is Orex Minerals (OTCQB:ORMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Orex Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orex Minerals (ORMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orex Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Orex Minerals (ORMNF) operate in?

A

Orex Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.