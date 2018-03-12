Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Financial Services
Industry:
Credit Services
5.400
0.1 (1.89%)
After Hours 5.4
(%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
5.3
Price Open
5.28
Volume
806,744
Day's Range
5.18 - 5.42
52 Wk Range
3.29 - 6.36
50 Day Moving Avg.
5.16
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
71.96M
Market Cap
388.60M
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/14/18
Morgan Stanley
Maintains
Equal-Weight
Equal-Weight
5.5
5/23/17
FBR Capital
Upgrades
Market Perform
Outperform
0.0
5/09/17
Stifel Nicolaus
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
0.0
OnDeck Names Ken Brause CFO Effective March 26
Hal Lindon
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 18:03:22 -0400
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Wed, 14 Feb 2018 05:56:16 -0400
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Tue, 13 Feb 2018 13:48:34 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Earnings Beat Expectations
Lisa Levin
Tue, 13 Feb 2018 11:09:05 -0400
OnDeck Capital Sees FY 2018 Sales $370M to $382M vs $390M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 13 Feb 2018 08:03:33 -0400
OnDeck Capital Sees Q1 Sales $86M to $90M vs $91M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 13 Feb 2018 08:03:08 -0400
OnDeck Reports Q4 Adj. EPS $0.10 vs $0.05 Est., Sales $87.74M vs $87.44M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 13 Feb 2018 08:02:39 -0400
Seeing Several China-Based US-Traded Financials Higher Tues.; Reuters Article Wed. Highlighted Yearend Chinese Bank Liquidity Tightening; China Rapid Finance Shares Up 9.7%, Yirendai Up 6.8%, China Finance Online Up 4.5%, On Deck Capital Up 2.8%
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 02 Jan 2018 15:21:31 -0400
Earlier Reuters Article Highlights End-of-Year Chinese Bank Liquidity Tightening, Could Be Positive For Non-Traditional Chinese Financial Service Stocks; Watch Quidian, China Rapid Finance, China Finance Online, China Lending Corp, And On Deck Capital
Hal Lindon
Wed, 27 Dec 2017 14:39:35 -0400
Morgan Stanley: How Bank Investors Can Play 6 Global Themes For 2018
Shanthi Rexaline
Thu, 30 Nov 2017 17:27:04 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
OnDeck Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
PRNewswire
4 hours ago
OnDeck Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
PRNewswire
Feb 13, 2018
On Deck Capital, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Feb 13, 2018
Grounded Kitchen & Coffeehouse is OnDeck's Small Business of the Month
PRNewswire
Feb 08, 2018
OnDeck Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call
PRNewswire
Jan 23, 2018
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hibbett Sports, Fox Factory Holding, Triangle Capital, Silgan, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, and On Deck Capital — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
Globe Newswire
Jan 17, 2018
Marine Corps Vet Earns OnDeck Small Business Spotlight
PRNewswire
Jan 08, 2018
OnDeck Adds a BlackRock-Managed Fund to its Platform of Financing Partners
PRNewswire
Dec 28, 2017
OnDeck Adds Former GE Capital and Sun Trust Executives to Finance Team
PRNewswire
Dec 12, 2017
OnDeck Spotlights Success of Small Business AnaOno
PRNewswire
Nov 30, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
OnDeck Capital 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Feb 14, 2018
OnDeck's (ONDK) CEO Noah Breslow on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 13, 2018
Financials - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 1:00 PM (02/13/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 13, 2018
OnDeck Capital up 1% after earnings beat
Seeking Alpha
Feb 13, 2018
OnDeck Capital beats by $0.06, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 13, 2018
Notable earnings before Tuesday's open
Seeking Alpha
Feb 12, 2018
Financials - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2:00 PM (02/05/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 05, 2018
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hibbett Sports, Fox Factory Holding, Triangle ...
GuruFocus
Jan 17, 2018
Borrowing against Bitcoin
Seeking Alpha
Dec 14, 2017
Financials - Top Gainers / Losers as of 1:00 PM
Seeking Alpha
Dec 01, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.05
0.1
0.05
Rev:
87.44M
87.74M
301.00K
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-07
Rev:
On Deck Capital Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing financing products to small businesses located throughout the United States, including term loans and lines of credit.
Visit company website
