Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade OMX stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
10/10/13
Janney Capital
Upgrades
Neutral
Buy
10/10/13
Janney Capital
Upgrades
Neutral
Buy
21.5
3/18/13
KeyBanc
Upgrades
Hold
Buy
Headlines
Press Releases
16 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
Lisa Levin
Tue, 11 Apr 2017 12:45:59 -0400
Jefferies Just Upgraded Office Depot, Staples
Jim Swanson
Thu, 30 Apr 2015 09:25:00 -0400
OfficeMax Announces Departure Of Board Members DePinto And Montgoris
Eddie Staley
Tue, 05 Nov 2013 17:44:40 -0400
Officemax Incorporated Reports Q3 EPS of $0.15 vs $0.22 Est; Revenue of $1.66B vs $1.68B Est
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 05 Nov 2013 17:01:46 -0400
Earnings Expectations For The Week Of November 4: Disney, Tesla, Groupon And More
Nelson Hem
Sun, 03 Nov 2013 17:32:56 -0400
Sanmina Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600, Will Replace Office Max
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 01 Nov 2013 17:16:22 -0400
Market Wrap: Stocks Rise; Dow, S&P 500 See 4th Week of Gains
Charley Blaine
Fri, 01 Nov 2013 17:15:43 -0400
FTC Closes Probe of Proposed Office Depot/OfficeMax Merger, Says Deal Not Likely to Harm Competition
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 01 Nov 2013 09:11:43 -0400
Sam Zell Says Office Size Going Down in the US
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 29 Oct 2013 17:43:25 -0400
Merging Office Retailers See Short Interest Surge (AVP, ODP, OMX)
Nelson Hem
Sun, 27 Oct 2013 19:09:09 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Canfor Pulp and UPM Enter Into Pulp Sales Cooperation
Marketwired
Nov 07, 2013
OfficeMax Announces Departure Of Board Members DePinto And Montgoris
Newswire
Nov 05, 2013
OfficeMax Reports Third Quarter 2013 Financial Results
Newswire
Nov 05, 2013
Sanmina Set to Join the S&P SmallCap 600
Newswire
Nov 01, 2013
OfficeMax and Office Depot Receive U.S. FTC Clearance for Proposed Merger
Business Wire
Nov 01, 2013
OfficeMax and Office Depot Receive U.S. FTC Clearance for Proposed Merger
Newswire
Nov 01, 2013
Most OfficeMax Stores to Open 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Newswire
Oct 31, 2013
OfficeMax Launches Commercial-Grade, Private Brand Seating Line
Newswire
Oct 28, 2013
OfficeMax Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Newswire
Oct 22, 2013
OfficeMax To Hold Third Quarter 2013 Earnings Conference Call
Newswire
Oct 22, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
John Paulson Bets Big on Office Depot
GuruFocus
May 19, 2016
Why I'm Selling (Most Of) My Staples Position
GuruFocus
Jan 20, 2015
Office Depot Posts A Decent Quarter, Outlook Remains Positive
GuruFocus
Nov 05, 2014
Back to School Moves Online as Parents Hunt Deals
Fox Business
Aug 01, 2014
What Is Going on with STAPLES?
GuruFocus
Mar 13, 2014
Office Depot Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Nov 06, 2013
OfficeMax Earnings Fall, Merges with Office Depot - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Nov 06, 2013
Office Max Open on Thanksgiving - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Nov 01, 2013
OfficeMax Opens In-Store Service Centers - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Oct 14, 2013
Office Depot, OfficeMax Rally on Upgrades
webmaster
Oct 10, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2013
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.22
0.15
Rev:
1.68B
1.66B
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products