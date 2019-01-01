Omagine Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on entertainment, hospitality and real estate development opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa (the MENA Region) and on the design and development of distinctive tourism destinations. Omagine along with its subsidiary, design, develop, own and operate its initial project, a mixed-use tourism and real estate project named the Omagine Project. The Omagine Project is an integration of cultural, heritage, educational, entertainment and residential components, including a high culture theme park containing seven pearl shaped buildings.