There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Omagine Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on entertainment, hospitality and real estate development opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa (the MENA Region) and on the design and development of distinctive tourism destinations. Omagine along with its subsidiary, design, develop, own and operate its initial project, a mixed-use tourism and real estate project named the Omagine Project. The Omagine Project is an integration of cultural, heritage, educational, entertainment and residential components, including a high culture theme park containing seven pearl shaped buildings.

Omagine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omagine (OMAGQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omagine (OTCEM: OMAGQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Omagine's (OMAGQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Omagine.

Q

What is the target price for Omagine (OMAGQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Omagine

Q

Current Stock Price for Omagine (OMAGQ)?

A

The stock price for Omagine (OTCEM: OMAGQ) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:30:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Omagine (OMAGQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omagine.

Q

When is Omagine (OTCEM:OMAGQ) reporting earnings?

A

Omagine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Omagine (OMAGQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omagine.

Q

What sector and industry does Omagine (OMAGQ) operate in?

A

Omagine is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.