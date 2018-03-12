Read More

Greenheart Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in log harvesting, timber processing, marketing and sales of logs and timber products. It has three reportable segments: Suriname- Selective hardwood log harvesting, timber processing, marketing, sale and trading of logs and timber products; New Zealand- Softwood plantation management, log harvesting, marketing, sale, and trading of logs and Elsewhere, referring to trading of logs and timber products. Its major revenue generating region is Mainland China followed by Singapore.