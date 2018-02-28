Read More

Omnicomm Systems Inc is a healthcare technology company. It provides web-based electronic data capture (EDC) and eClinical software and services. The company operates in one reportable segment which is the delivery of EDC software and services to clinical trial sponsors. The firm's EDC and eClinical software and service offerings consist of TrialMaster, TrialOne, Promasys, and eClinical Suite. Its other services include hosting, study design and development, training, consulting services, technology transfer and transition. The company serves clients in various industries including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organizations, diagnostic and device firms, and academic medical centers.