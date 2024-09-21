TikTok Global Marketing Chief Resigns Amid Major Overhaul – Here's What The Leaked Memo Says

In a significant leadership reshuffle, TikTok‘s head of global marketing Kate Jhaveri is exiting the company, as per an internal memo.

What Happened: TikTok is discontinuing Jhaveri’s role. Starting Monday, all members of TikTok’s global brand and communications division will report directly to Zenia Mucha.

In the memo, as reported by Business Insider, Mucha revealed that she and Jhaveri had been in talks about restructuring the marketing function to establish a more unified organization. The decision was reached to dissolve the head of global marketing position and consolidate the Global Brand & Comms team under a single leader.

“Kate Jhaveri and I have had ongoing discussions about our marketing strategy and how best to structure the marketing function to create a more cohesive organization designed to better meet the needs of the business and our cross-functional partners. Together, we decided the best way to achieve this vision is to remove the head of global marketing role, and bring everyone within Global Brand & Comms under one leader,” according to the outlet Mucha wrote to the employeers.

Before this, Mucha had a 19-year tenure as Disney’s chief communications officer, while Jhaveri had served as chief marketing officer at the NBA and Twitch. Zuber Mohammed, who is under Mucha, will now be in charge of consumer marketing, product marketing, and user communications.

The alterations, initially reported by The Information, will be effective from Monday. This reshuffle follows numerous significant organizational changes at TikTok, including layoffs and the departure of its former vice president of global communications, Hilary McQuaide.

Why It Matters: The brand and communications team is currently engaged in a legal battle with the U.S. government over a divest-or-ban law enacted in April, arguing that it infringes on the First Amendment rights of 170 million Americans.

This leadership shake-up could potentially impact the direction and outcome of this ongoing dispute.

