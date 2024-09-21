'What's Next? The Future With Bill Gates': Microsoft Co-Founder Unveils Behind The Scenes Of His New Netflix Series

Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates has shared the “behind the scenes” of his new Netflix Inc. series, “What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates.”

What Happened: The new series which delves into future challenges with Gates interviewing politicians, celebrities, and business leaders was released earlier this week.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Gates highlights three standout discussions with Lady Gaga, Senator Bernie Sanders and Phoebe Gates, his daughter.

About Gaga he said that their conversation centered around misinformation. “Our conversation was valuable in helping me think through what is (and might not be) possible when it comes to preventing misinformation.”

With Sanders, the conversation focused on income inequality and taxation of the wealthy.

Gates mentioned that several of his friends weren’t sure about him meeting the senator because “Sen. Sanders is the first U.S. Senator in history to go on record saying that billionaires shouldn't exist.”

However, they had a nice discussion, during which the senator asked some tough questions.

Gates also shared that when they were going to their respective cars after parting, a jogger identified them in a way that made it clear they were an “unexpected duo.”

The Microsoft co-founder also wrote about his daughter Phoebe, with whom he discussed the impact of misinformation on women's rights activism. “I'm so proud of how Phoebe uses her voice to advocate for women and girls.”

Why It Matters: The five-part docuseries tackles various challenges such as AI, climate change, misinformation, disease eradication, and income inequality.

Among the guests are Anthony Fauci, Bono, Greg Brockman, James Cameron, Lady Gaga, Mark Cuban, Phoebe Gates, Senator Sanders, and Senator Mitt Romney.

According to a poll conducted by Benzinga, most users are interested in the episode featuring Cuban.

The billionaire entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star won the poll, securing nearly 50% of the votes, following him in second place was Fauci, likely due to his insights on COVID-19 and vaccines.

Meanwhile, Netflix, in July, Netflix reported second-quarter revenue of $9.56 billion, representing a 16.8% increase compared to the previous year. This figure surpassed the Street’s consensus estimate of $9.53 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

