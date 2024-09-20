Mark Cuban Says Elon Musk 'Believes He's Much Smarter Than Trump,' Reveals The 'Intoxicating' Reason Why Tesla CEO Supports Ex-President

Mark Cuban shared his thoughts on Elon Musk and his relationship with Donald Trump during an interview with Brian Tyler Cohen.

What Happened: Cuban discussed how the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO has thrown his support behind Trump despite his customer base and the former president having differing stances on climate change.

Cuban said, “Elon’s one smart guy right and I know he believes he’s much smarter than Donald Trump. You can tell there were times particularly as they talked about the environment and nuclear, and DEI… I could just see Elon rolling his eyes at that time.”

Cuban explained that Musk finds the power to influence the president more valuable than sales.

“If you’re the wealthiest person in the world and…you’re the Puppet Master of the president, the most powerful person in the world, oh my God, that’s about as intoxicating. That is the definition of power corrupts, but absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Why It Matters: Cuban and Musk have been taking jabs at each other on various topics ranging from diversity, equity and inclusion to supporting different candidates. Recently, Musk responded to a post on X that appeared to mock Cuban, calling him an “idiot who thinks he’s a genius.”

Cuban has also invited Musk to discuss Kamala Harris‘ economic policies directly. Being a vocal supporter of Harris, e asked Musk to share his views on Trump in return.

Additionally, Cuban has also been outspoken about his views on Trump. A few days ago, he stated that while he does not hate Trump, he believes the former president was and would be a “lousy president.”

