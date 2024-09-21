Mark Cuban Wants To 'Get Rid Of The Two Parties,' Says 'Never Say Never' To A Future In Politics, But Acknowledges He'll Probably Be 'Too Old' By The Time He's Ready (UPDATED)

Editor’s Note: Additional material has been added to this article for context and clarity.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban will soon step away from "Shark Tank" and sold a portion of NBA team the Dallas Mavericks, but that doesn't mean he's ready to enter politics.

While many are familiar with Cuban supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 election, Cuban isn't ready to enter the presidential race anytime soon.

What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg Originals in March 2024, Cuban set the record straight on speculation about a potential presidential run.

Cuban clarified that running for president is not on his current agenda.

“No, not preparing to run,” he said definitively.

Cuban said that the greatest challenge of being president is that “you don’t know what comes next.”

“There’s no way any one person can have all the wisdom or knowledge that they need to deal with the uncertainty of the office,” he added.

Cuban priority remains his family.

“When I’m 95 and looking back, I’d rather just say, okay, I was there… for Jake’s games… I was there to help Lex in college. I don’t want to lose that.”

Cuban talked about his role as a father, acknowledging that earlier in his career, he didn't dedicate enough time to his family.

“I don’t think I was as good at it, as I should have been when they were younger. And now I want to be great at it.”

While he said he had no immediate political ambitions, he left a small possibility open for the future, saying, “You never say never,” though he acknowledged that by the time it would make sense for him, “I’ll be too old.”

Remaining Involved in Politics: Despite ruling out a run for the White House, Cuban keeps a close eye on the political system.

He strongly criticized the current two-party structure. “The idea that, you know, parties vote unilaterally… that’s just insane,” Cuban said, adding that he supports ranked-choice voting to counterbalance the extremes in the primary system.

“If I could wave the magic wand, I’d get rid of the two parties,” he added.

When asked about his outlook on the future, Cuban was optimistic about the younger generation, particularly Gen Z.

“I see what’s going on with Gen Z, and I love it,” he said, applauding their entrepreneurial mindset

When it comes to the government, Cuban is a bit less optimistic, “It just depends on what happens these next four years. The jury’s still out.”

