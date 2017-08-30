Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
5/10/17
Credit Suisse
Downgrades
Outperform
Neutral
0.0
4/11/16
Citigroup
Initiates Coverage on
Sell
2.5
11/12/15
Boenning & Scattergood
Initiates Coverage on
Neutral
Headlines
Press Releases
Sizmek Extends Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Rocket Fuel to September 5, 2017
Charles Gross
Wed, 30 Aug 2017 04:26:31 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2017
Lisa Levin
Thu, 17 Aug 2017 04:46:38 -0400
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From July 18: Crown Castle, Discovery-Scripps, Shopify, TomTec Imaging, Rocket Fuel-Sizmek
Charles Gross
Wed, 19 Jul 2017 07:20:46 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 50 Points; Fossil Shares Slide After Disappointing Results
Lisa Levin
Wed, 10 May 2017 14:51:18 -0400
20 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
Lisa Levin
Wed, 10 May 2017 12:46:33 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 3%; Proteon Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
Lisa Levin
Wed, 10 May 2017 12:00:34 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; NVIDIA Beats Q1 Estimates
Lisa Levin
Wed, 10 May 2017 10:10:47 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2017
Lisa Levin
Mon, 10 Apr 2017 06:50:43 -0400
Rocket Fuel Higher In 13 Of Last 15 Trading Sessions
Joel Elconin
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 13:31:37 -0400
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 13:08:43 -0400
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Rocket Fuel Inc. - FUEL
PRNewswire
Jul 31, 2017
Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Rocket Fuel Inc.
PRNewswire
Jul 18, 2017
WEISSLAW LLP: Rocket Fuel Inc. Acquisition May Not Be in the Best Interests of FUEL Shareholders
PRNewswire
Jul 18, 2017
Investor Network: Rocket Fuel, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
May 09, 2017
Rocket Fuel's Predictive Marketing Platform Gains Momentum; Platform Business Grew 165 Percent In 2016 and Continues To Climb
Business Wire
Feb 21, 2017
Rocket Fuel Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016
Business Wire
Feb 21, 2017
Rocket Fuel Grants Equity Awards For January Under Its 2016 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan
Business Wire
Feb 17, 2017
Rocket Fuel Grants Equity Awards For January Under Its 2016 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan
Business Wire
Feb 17, 2017
Rocket Fuel to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on February 21
Business Wire
Jan 31, 2017
Rocket Fuel Grants Equity Award for December Under its 2016 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan
Business Wire
Jan 17, 2017
The Trade Desk And Its Competitive Landscape
Seeking Alpha
Mar 05, 2018
Sizmek and its Affiliate Fuel Acquisition Co. ...
GuruFocus
Aug 30, 2017
Is the Digital Marketing Industry a Sleeping Giant?
GuruFocus
Jul 19, 2017
6 Software Stocks that Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio
Zacks
Feb 28, 2017
Rocket Fuel (FUEL) Jumps: Stock Gains 14.1% in Session
Zacks
Feb 27, 2017
Rocket Fuel (FUEL) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2017
After Hours Gainers / Losers
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2017
Rocket Fuel -9.8% in late trade as Q1 guidance disappoints
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2017
Rocket Fuel 2016 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2017
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2017
Earnings
Q2 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.25
-0.21
0.04
Rev:
45.98M
42.51M
-3.47M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
