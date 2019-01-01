|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FuelCell Energy (OTCPK: FCELB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for FuelCell Energy.
There is no analysis for FuelCell Energy
The stock price for FuelCell Energy (OTCPK: FCELB) is $551 last updated Today at 7:26:25 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 29, 2015.
FuelCell Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for FuelCell Energy.
FuelCell Energy is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.