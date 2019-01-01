QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
FuelCell Energy Inc is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. It serves various industries such as Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.

FuelCell Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FuelCell Energy (FCELB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FuelCell Energy (OTCPK: FCELB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FuelCell Energy's (FCELB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FuelCell Energy.

Q

What is the target price for FuelCell Energy (FCELB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FuelCell Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for FuelCell Energy (FCELB)?

A

The stock price for FuelCell Energy (OTCPK: FCELB) is $551 last updated Today at 7:26:25 PM.

Q

Does FuelCell Energy (FCELB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 29, 2015.

Q

When is FuelCell Energy (OTCPK:FCELB) reporting earnings?

A

FuelCell Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FuelCell Energy (FCELB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FuelCell Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does FuelCell Energy (FCELB) operate in?

A

FuelCell Energy is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.