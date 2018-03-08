Market Overview

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
3/09/18Maxim GroupMaintainsSellSell45.0
11/20/17SusquehannaUpgradesNeutralPositive0.0
10/03/17SusquehannaInitiates Coverage OnNeutral135.0

Earnings View Earnings

Q3 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.69 0.88 0.19
Rev: 230.90M 227.48M -3.42M
Q4 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-07-12
Rev:

Company Profile

National Beverage Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of flavored beverage products. It offers Sparkling Waters, Juices, Energy Drinks and Carbonated Soft Drinks.
