National Beverage Corp.
FIZZ
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Consumer Defensive
Industry:
Beverages - Soft Drinks
91.41
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
91.41
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
58.21 - 129.82
50 Day Moving Avg.
102.3
PE Ratio
37.787313
Shares Outstanding
46.58M
Market Cap
4.26B
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
3/09/18
Maxim Group
Maintains
Sell
Sell
45.0
11/20/17
Susquehanna
Upgrades
Neutral
Positive
0.0
10/03/17
Susquehanna
Initiates Coverage On
Neutral
135.0
Headlines
Press Releases
National Beverage Reports Q3 EPS $0.88 vs $0.68 Est., Sales $227.477M vs $232.06M Est.
Hal Lindon
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 18:18:17 -0400
Hearing Agora Financial Is Calling National Beverage A Takeover Target
Eddie Staley
Fri, 23 Feb 2018 11:12:55 -0400
Hearing Credit Suisse Out Cautious On National Beverage Citing New Competing Sparkling Water Brand From Pepsi, Unconfirmed
Hal Lindon
Mon, 22 Jan 2018 10:58:24 -0400
What Is Melvin Capital, And What Does It Want With Electronic Arts?
Elizabeth Balboa
Fri, 05 Jan 2018 15:34:52 -0400
36 Biggest Movers From Friday
Lisa Levin
Mon, 11 Dec 2017 07:02:32 -0400
National Beverage Shares Close Friday Down 10.56%; Thursday Co. Reported Q2 EPS $0.72 vs $0.65 Est., Sales $244.119M vs $227.23M Est.
Hal Lindon
Fri, 08 Dec 2017 18:35:05 -0400
National Beverage PR Says Co. Is On Track For Billion Dollar Sales Based On First 6 Months Results
Eddie Staley
Thu, 07 Dec 2017 12:18:55 -0400
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On National Beverage Corp. And Baozun
Craig Jones
Wed, 29 Nov 2017 08:27:31 -0400
35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Tue, 21 Nov 2017 06:10:10 -0400
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Mon, 20 Nov 2017 13:30:32 -0400
Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp.
Business Wire
4 days ago
Research Report Identifies SkyWest, National Beverage, Ameriprise Financial Services, Live Nation Entertainment, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Western Digital with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
Globe Newswire
Feb 23, 2018
National Beverage Reveres the Kids of St. Jude
Business Wire
Dec 18, 2017
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Live Nation Entertainment, First Solar, Western Digital, SkyWest, National Beverage, and Amerprise Financial Services — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
Globe Newswire
Dec 18, 2017
National Beverage Corp. Growth Accelerates─ On Track for Billion Dollar Revenues; $504 Million – First 6 Months
Business Wire
Dec 07, 2017
FIZZ Grows Stronger!!
Business Wire
Oct 19, 2017
National Beverage Corp. First Quarter 'Aroma' . . . Signals Great Results
Business Wire
Sep 07, 2017
Fiscal Records Are Meant to Be Broken – So We Did! Stated National Beverage Corp.
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2017
National Beverage Corp. Trades EX-Dividend
Business Wire
Jun 02, 2017
National Beverage Corp. Continues To Refresh Via Shareholder Value + Healthy Beverages And MORE Cash!
Business Wire
May 05, 2017
Partner Headlines
At A Nine-Month Low, National Beverage Looks Attractive Again
Seeking Alpha
16 hours ago
Is It Time To Buy The Dip In National Beverage?
Seeking Alpha
1 day ago
Consumer - Top Gainers / Losers as of 12:00 pm (3/9/2018)
Seeking Alpha
3 days ago
National Beverage EPS of $0.88
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
Bulletproof Investing Performance: Week 13
Seeking Alpha
Feb 27, 2018
IBD Rating Upgrades: National Beverage Shows Improved Price Strength
Investor's Business Daily
Feb 26, 2018
National Beverage Corp. Rides Consumer Preference Tide
Seeking Alpha
Feb 23, 2018
Bulletproof Investing Performance: Week 12
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2018
Launch Of Bubly Will Pay Dividends For Pepsi
Seeking Alpha
Feb 12, 2018
2 Consumer Stocks With Big Potential Upside
Seeking Alpha
Feb 07, 2018
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.69
0.88
0.19
Rev:
230.90M
227.48M
-3.42M
Q4 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-07-12
Rev:
Company Profile
National Beverage Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of flavored beverage products. It offers Sparkling Waters, Juices, Energy Drinks and Carbonated Soft Drinks.
Visit company website
