Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade ETRM stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
5/03/17
Ladenburg Thalmann
Initiates Coverage On
Buy
11.0
6/09/16
Roth Capital
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
0.500
10/15/13
Lake Street
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
3.0
Headlines
Press Releases
ReShape Lifesciences (Formerly EnteroMedics) Shares Up 12.2% Premarket Following Announcement Of Name, Symbol Change
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 23 Oct 2017 08:57:23 -0400
Enteromedics Pops to Premarket High of $2.55; Co to Present at Obesity Week
Charles Gross
Tue, 17 Oct 2017 07:54:06 -0400
35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Tue, 17 Oct 2017 04:52:33 -0400
EnteroMedics Announces Acquisition Of ReShape Medical For 2.35M Shares Of Stock, 187K Shares Of Conv. Preferred Stock And ~$5M Cash
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 03 Oct 2017 08:32:29 -0400
EnteroMedics Announces Beginning Of Post-FDA Approval Study Of vBloc
Hal Lindon
Tue, 05 Sep 2017 16:21:53 -0400
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Lisa Levin
Tue, 29 Aug 2017 08:07:47 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Luxoft Drops On Disappointing Q1 Results; DryShips Shares Surge
Lisa Levin
Fri, 11 Aug 2017 14:59:28 -0400
18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 11 Aug 2017 13:05:38 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Aegean Marine Rises After Q2 Results; Black Box Shares Plunge
Lisa Levin
Fri, 11 Aug 2017 12:01:14 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; J C Penney Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss
Lisa Levin
Fri, 11 Aug 2017 10:16:24 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
EnteroMedics Announces Name Change to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS)
PRNewswire
Oct 23, 2017
EnteroMedics Announces Presentations at ObesityWeek 2017
PRNewswire
Oct 16, 2017
EnteroMedics Announces New Employee Inducement Option Grants
PRNewswire
Oct 12, 2017
EnteroMedics Announces Acquisition Of ReShape Medical
PRNewswire
Oct 03, 2017
EnteroMedics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2017 Healthcare Conference
PRNewswire
Sep 12, 2017
EnteroMedics Begins Post-Approval Study for the Treatment of Obesity with vBloc Therapy
PRNewswire
Sep 05, 2017
Study Concludes Vagal Nerve Blocking with EnteroMedics' vBloc Therapy is Cost-Effective
PRNewswire
Aug 28, 2017
EnteroMedics Announces First Veterans Choice Program vBloc® Implant at MedStar Health in Maryland
PRNewswire
Aug 21, 2017
EnteroMedics Announces Presentations Highlighting vBloc and Gastric Vest at IFSO Annual Conference
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2017
EnteroMedics Announces Pricing of $20 Million Underwritten Public Offering
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Express Scripts (ESRX) Q3 Earnings In Line, FY17 View Up
Zacks
Oct 25, 2017
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues
Zacks
Oct 20, 2017
athenahealth (ATHN) Beats Earnings, Misses Revenues in Q3
Zacks
Oct 20, 2017
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Thermo Fisher Scientific, SeaSpine Holdings and EnteroMedics
Zacks
Oct 09, 2017
4 Momentum Stocks That May Survive the Health Policy Mess
Zacks
Oct 06, 2017
Weakness Seen in Glaukos (GKOS) Estimates: Should You Stay Away?
Zacks
Oct 05, 2017
Luminex (LMNX) Banks on FDA Approvals & Portfolio Strength
Zacks
Sep 27, 2017
Who Says Rising P/E Is Risky? 5 Top Stocks That Deny
Zacks
Sep 12, 2017
Community Health System Divests Hospitals to Lower Debts
Zacks
Sep 01, 2017
EnteroMedics: A High Risk Short Opportunity
Seeking Alpha
Mar 14, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products