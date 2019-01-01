QQQ
Etruscus Resources Corp is engaged in identifying, evaluating, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties. The Rock and Roll Property covers approximately 21,955 hectares in the Iskut River Valley of Northwestern British Columbia, 150 Km north of the ocean port at Stewart. Its sugar property covers approximately 4,508 hectares to the east of the Stikine River Valley of Northwestern British Columbia, 165 km north of the ocean port at Stewart. The areas include metals like gold, silver, and copper.

Etruscus Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Etruscus Resources (ETRUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Etruscus Resources (OTCPK: ETRUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Etruscus Resources's (ETRUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Etruscus Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Etruscus Resources (ETRUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Etruscus Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Etruscus Resources (ETRUF)?

A

The stock price for Etruscus Resources (OTCPK: ETRUF) is $0.1574 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 14:32:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Etruscus Resources (ETRUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Etruscus Resources.

Q

When is Etruscus Resources (OTCPK:ETRUF) reporting earnings?

A

Etruscus Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Etruscus Resources (ETRUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Etruscus Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Etruscus Resources (ETRUF) operate in?

A

Etruscus Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.