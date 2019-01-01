Etruscus Resources Corp is engaged in identifying, evaluating, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties. The Rock and Roll Property covers approximately 21,955 hectares in the Iskut River Valley of Northwestern British Columbia, 150 Km north of the ocean port at Stewart. Its sugar property covers approximately 4,508 hectares to the east of the Stikine River Valley of Northwestern British Columbia, 165 km north of the ocean port at Stewart. The areas include metals like gold, silver, and copper.