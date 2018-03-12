Read More

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on bringing to market novel product candidates for the treatment of orphan diseases. The company's pipeline includes five Phase 2 development programs addressing four distinct orphan diseases. The pipeline includes lonafarnib for Hepatitis Delta Virus, or HDV, PEG-interferon lambda-1a (lambda) for HDV, exendin 9-39 for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia, or PBH and ubenimex for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, or PAH and lymphedema.