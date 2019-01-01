Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
Earnings Recap
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zscaler beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $98.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zscaler's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.09
|0.07
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.14
|0.15
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|208.32M
|186.82M
|163.71M
|147.35M
|Revenue Actual
|230.52M
|197.07M
|176.40M
|157.04M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Zscaler using advanced sorting and filters.
Zscaler Questions & Answers
Zscaler (ZS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q3.
Zscaler (ZS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 6, 2018 for Q3 and the Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
Zscaler (ZS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 6, 2018 for Q3 and the Actual Revenue was $49.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.