Zscaler
(NASDAQ:ZS)
132.58
00
At close: May 25
130.11
-2.4700[-1.86%]
After Hours: 7:39PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low125.12 - 376.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding83.5M / 141.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.7M
Mkt Cap18.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price200.65
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.71
Total Float83.5M

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zscaler reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$255.6M

Earnings Recap

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zscaler beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $98.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zscaler's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.12 0.09 0.07 0.08
EPS Actual 0.14 0.14 0.15 0.10
Revenue Estimate 208.32M 186.82M 163.71M 147.35M
Revenue Actual 230.52M 197.07M 176.40M 157.04M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zscaler using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Zscaler Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) reporting earnings?
A

Zscaler (ZS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)?
A

Zscaler (ZS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 6, 2018 for Q3 and the Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Zscaler’s (NASDAQ:ZS) revenues?
A

Zscaler (ZS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 6, 2018 for Q3 and the Actual Revenue was $49.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.