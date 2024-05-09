Roblox, Beyond Meat And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Roblox Corporation RBLX to report a quarterly loss at 53 cents per share on revenue of $922.98 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Roblox shares rose 0.7% to $39.30 in after-hours trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc . ZI reported upbeat first-quarter financial results, but issued weak second-quarter guidance. The company said it expects second-quarter EPS to be in the range of 23 cents to 24 cents, versus estimates of 25 cents per share. Second-quarter revenue is projected to be between $306 million and $309 million, versus estimates of $313.11 million. ZoomInfo shares gained 0.4% to $12.19 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to post quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share on revenue of $8.92 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. US Foods shares gained 1.4% to $53.10 in after-hours trading.

Beyond Meat Inc BYND posted a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter. The company sees second-quarter revenue to be between $85 million and $90 million and full-year 2024 revenue to be between $315 million and $345 million. Beyond Meat shares dipped 13.5% to $7.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. HRB to post quarterly earnings at $4.62 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion after the closing bell. H&R Block shares rose 0.9% to $48.95 in after-hours trading.

