Roblox, Beyond Meat And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Roblox Corporation RBLX to report a quarterly loss at 53 cents per share on revenue of $922.98 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Roblox shares rose 0.7% to $39.30 in after-hours trading.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI reported upbeat first-quarter financial results, but issued weak second-quarter guidance. The company said it expects second-quarter EPS to be in the range of 23 cents to 24 cents, versus estimates of 25 cents per share. Second-quarter revenue is projected to be between $306 million and $309 million, versus estimates of $313.11 million. ZoomInfo shares gained 0.4% to $12.19 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to post quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share on revenue of $8.92 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. US Foods shares gained 1.4% to $53.10 in after-hours trading.
- Beyond Meat Inc BYND posted a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter. The company sees second-quarter revenue to be between $85 million and $90 million and full-year 2024 revenue to be between $315 million and $345 million. Beyond Meat shares dipped 13.5% to $7.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. HRB to post quarterly earnings at $4.62 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion after the closing bell. H&R Block shares rose 0.9% to $48.95 in after-hours trading.
