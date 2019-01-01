ñol

ZoomInfo Technologies
(NASDAQ:ZI)
36.35
00
At close: May 25
35.75
-0.6000[-1.65%]
After Hours: 6:56PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low33.8 - 79.17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding274.3M / 403.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.5M
Mkt Cap14.7B
P/E84.53
50d Avg. Price51.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float274.3M

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ZoomInfo Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$0.180

Quarterly Revenue

$241.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$241.7M

Earnings Recap

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $88.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ZoomInfo Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.12 0.12 0.10
EPS Actual 0.18 0.13 0.14 0.13
Revenue Estimate 207.69M 183.76M 162.34M 145.50M
Revenue Actual 222.30M 197.60M 174.00M 153.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ZoomInfo Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) reporting earnings?
A

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Q
What were ZoomInfo Technologies’s (NASDAQ:ZI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $110.9M, which beat the estimate of $105.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.