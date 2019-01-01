QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Zogenix Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing therapeutic solutions for people living with serious and life-threatening rare CNS disorders and medical conditions. Its product candidate includes ZX008, low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, LGS, and potentially other rare and catastrophic epilepsy disorders.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Zogenix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zogenix (ZGNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zogenix's (ZGNX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zogenix (ZGNX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) was reported by Needham on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZGNX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zogenix (ZGNX)?

A

The stock price for Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) is $26.13 last updated Today at 6:40:13 PM.

Q

Does Zogenix (ZGNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zogenix.

Q

When is Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) reporting earnings?

A

Zogenix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Zogenix (ZGNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zogenix.

Q

What sector and industry does Zogenix (ZGNX) operate in?

A

Zogenix is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.